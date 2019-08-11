Darcey Silva dreams of a life of bliss with Tom but she won’t stop talking about Jesse on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Darcey Silva is a 90 Day Fiance veteran as she has been on Before the 90 Days before, but with another man. Now she’s moved on with Tom Brooks from the UK, but based on the way she has been talking, some might wonder if she’s really over Jesse Meester or if she’s just pretending to be.

After all, since Darcey has been featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she has talked about Jesse more than she’s been talking about her new man. It seems like every confessional she does is about Jesse and how controlling he was or how much he hurt her. What is Tom going to think when he sees all of this playing out on TLC?

There are also questions about whether Darcey and Tom’s relationship is the real deal or if she is being unrealistic about what she has going on with the TV personality from the UK. After all, even Darcey’s friends say that her relationship with Tom is starting out in the exact same way her relationship with Jesse started and we all know how that ended.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey is still bringing up Jesse’s name to the point where he must have felt it. After all, she revealed that the Dutch model called her late at night and while she didn’t answer, the call is still obviously on her mind.

Not only that, but it looks like Jesse and Darcey are either still text messaging each other or she has quite a few old messages saved. When she showed her phone screen to prove that she had a missed call from Jesse, right above it were rows of text messages that also came from him.

As for Jesse, he seems pretty unbothered about Darcey’s new man, her return to the show, or pretty much anything else that has to do with his past. As Season 3 premiered, he was posting photos with his new girlfriend and hasn’t even commented on social media about his ex at all.

It should be interesting to see if all this Jesse Meester talk on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will ever end or if Darcey just can’t stop thinking about her ex while still trying to move on with a new man.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.