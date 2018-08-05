Darcey and Jesse on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Everything you need to know

Darcey and Jesse are back for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They met last season but now, it’s time for the Middletown mom and the Dutch hunk to decide of their love is worth fighting for.

On Season 2, Jesse comes to the U.S. to stay with Darcey. He will meet her family and find out what it will really be like to have a serious relationship and possibly even an engagement to the hopeful pop star.

With Darcey and Jesse, it’s not all fun and games. The two have a seriously up and down situation going on and the 90 Day Fiance teasers are already suggesting that it’s not all smooth sailing for the two.

In fact, there are rumors that Darcey and Jesse may have made such huge waves on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that they aren’t even together anymore!

With a nearly 20-year age difference between Darcey and her man, many already figured that they might not make it. While Darcey wants to upgrade her promise ring to an engagement ring, it looks like she might end up with nothing at all.

The newest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek shows Darcey picking Jesse up from the airport. As they ride home, he wants to know what everything is as they are driving past.

Darcey has no idea what the landmarks are that he is asking about and Jesse gets upset. He wants his trip to America to be full of detail and he wants Darcey to be the perfect tour guide, with knowledge of New York City. When she doesn’t know what buildings they are passing, Jesse gets upset but quickly shuts the whole conversation down, telling Darcey that he’ll just look up what he wants to know later.

In another sneak peek ahead of the latest 90 Day Fiance premiere, we see Darcey and Jesse in an explosive argument in the car. As the pair argued about who wanted to get out, Jesse said, “Keep drinking Darcey!”

In the same clip, Jesse admitted that his relationship with Darcey was full of drama and that the reason he came to the U.S. was to see if they could work things out. After calling their relationship dysfunctional and admitting to “continuous fighting,” did they even have a chance?

It looks like the pair might really be done too. According to Newsweek, both of the 90 Day Fiance stars removed pictures and all traces of each other from their social media profiles back in March. It was also reported that Darcey’s Instagram is now private, which wasn’t the case just days ago when she announced new music coming out.

Meanwhile, Jesse has gone back to posting many modeling shots and other non-professional photos of himself and still, Darcey is nowhere to be seen. Based on that alone, it does look like the pair really may have called it quits after Season 2 cameras started rolling.

Will we get to see Darcey and Jesse split up on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? Or did we see it already in the previews? We’ll have to tune in and see just how far things went and whether they are able to fix them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.