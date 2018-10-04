Danny Trejo is back with Season 2 of Man At Arms: Art of War

Danny Trejo is an on-screen badass by all counts but fans of the iconic actor can get a better look at Trejo the man on his series Man At Arms: Art of War in the Season 2 premiere.

On the upcoming episode, Danny Trejo and the blacksmiths of Baltimore Knife and Sword will be creating some exotic Japanese weapons including a Naginata, a Japanese blade on a pole like seen in the photo above. This type of weapon was used by the samurai class and also by Japanese foot soldiers and warrior monks.

They will also fashion a Kusarigama, which is described as a Japanese weapon with a kama (which looks like a sickle) on one end, attached to a chain with a weight on the other end. The unique weapon can be used at long range by swinging the weighted chain while holding the kama side and can also be used at short range with the kama making it quite effective.

Just making these exotic Japanese weapons isn’t enough for Danny Trejo on Man At Arms: Art of War. We’ll also get to see the Machete actor and his crew test out their creations to see how durable and destructive they can be.

Man At Arms: Art of War airs Thursdays beginning on Oct. 4 at 8/7c on the El Rey Network.