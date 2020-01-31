Danny is back on Hawaii Five-0 tonight and meets the woman of his dreams in this new clip

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Fans are always asking why Danny isn’t on Hawaii Five-0, and it has become a question that pops up more often than not.

Scott Caan chose to become a part-time star on the show so he could spend more time with his family in California, but the good news is that he is back tonight.

Not only that, but the episode will be Danny-centric.

Danny on Hawaii Five-0 tonight

The episode synopsis makes it sound like things are about to go from great to terrible for Danny.

“Soon after Danny meets the girl of his dreams, they get into a potentially fatal car accident in an area far from help.”

There was also a new clip that arrived for tonight’s episode of Hawaii Five-0 that showed Danny as he was getting to know his new lady. Actually, he was on the phone with McGarrett when he should have been talking to her.

The clip is funny and actually starts out with a nod to the fact that Danny is not on Hawaii Five-0 as much as fans might like. He immediately tells McGarrett that he can’t enjoy his personal days if he keeps calling him.

The two then discuss Eddie the dog before Danny mentions he is talking to a lady at the bar.

After McGarrett chastises him for talking to him instead of talking to the lady — a “very rare opportunity that a rare female wants to converse with you.”

When Danny tells McGarrett that the woman walked up to him, McGarrett asks if it is the bartender before Danny hangs up and returns.

Things get worse, as the following clip shows a guy texting and driving swerve into Danny’s lane, causing him and his new lady friend to veer off and crash.

As the photo at the top of this article shows, there is a lot of blood as Danny has to hope this date doesn’t end in tragedy.

Hawaii Five-0: I ho‘olulu, ho‘ohulei ‘ia e ka makani

Also on the show is a moment that will make any dog lover get the shakes, and possibly start to get way too anxious.

While Danny gets in an accident with his new lady friend, McGarrett barely saves Eddie the dog from a near-death when he runs into the street into oncoming traffic.

In the clip below, the way the cameras cut in and out, it is clear that the producers want you to understand what the dog is going through.

Eddie runs into the street and the drivers don’t seem to care as no one slows down to make sure the dog is safe and after several near misses, McGarrett races out and grabs him and leaps to safety before a car kills them both.

As the synopsis reads:

“McGarrett enlists Quinn and Tani to help when Eddie the dog suddenly shows signs of PTSD.”

Trigger warning: The clip below is intense, especially for dog lovers.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Friday nights at 9/8c on CBS.