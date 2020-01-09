Sign up now for your TV newsletter!
Danielle and Bobby from Married at First Sight share their scary birth story
9th January 2020 10:28 AM ET
Married at First Sight star Danielle Bergman-Dodd had a terrifying birth story, and she recently spoke with People Magazine, along with her husband Bobby, about the fear they experienced that night.
The night their beautiful daughter Olivia was born, Bobby’s job threw the couple a baby shower.
Earlier that day, Danielle had gone to her OBGYN for a routine appointment. Everything seemed fine at the time, but at the baby shower, Danielle left because she wasn’t feeling well.
According to Bobby, you wouldn’t know Danielle was feeling under the weather. He assumed she was going home to take care of the dogs.
Danielle said that she had a horrible pain in her chest. She initially thought it was heartburn, but later realized something wasn’t right. Danielle even got in the shower to warm herself up in hopes she would feel better.