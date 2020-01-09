Danielle and Bobby from Married at First Sight share their scary birth story

It didn’t work, she had started vomiting, and they contacted the OBGYN who said to get to the hospital.

After being admitted to the hospital, the couple noticed the staff padded the bed in case of a seizure. The doctors denied Danielle an epidural and told her that to save her life and that of her daughter, a c-section was out. She was diagnosed with preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.

Preeclampsia usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.

The American Pregnancy Association describes HELLP as a rare condition (only .2 to .6 of all pregnancies are affected) that is named after the symptoms it causes:

H- hemolysis (the breakdown of red blood cells)

hemolysis (the breakdown of red blood cells) EL- elevated liver enzymes (liver function)

elevated liver enzymes (liver function) LP- low platelets counts (platelets help the blood clot)

Danielle was able to deliver Olivia, despite all of the scary conditions she was going through. Danielle had to stay in the hospital for five days to get her blood pressure back to normal.

Doctors revealed if she and Bobby waited a few more hours to go to the hospital, neither she nor Olivia would have survived.

Danielle said Bobby told her he was preparing to change the baby’s name from Olivia to Danielle if Danielle didn’t make it through delivery.

The couple hasn’t decided whether or not they plan to have any more children after their terrifying experience. However, they are very grateful Olivia suffered no complications since birth, and she is happy and healthy.

Thank goodness Danielle and Olivia are doing well.

