Daniel Pendley on Below Deck Med: Who is the arrow-snapping motivational speaker?

The primary charter guest on Below Deck Mediterranean as Season 3 draws to a close is the flamboyant Daniel Pendley. But for those who aren’t familiar with him, who is he?

Daniel is a motivational speaker and real estate sales coach. The author of The Power of the Dream, he holds high-energy training events which he says have inspired “millions of people to find their purpose, identify their dreams and live more fully to make a greater difference in the world.”

Daniel also carries out speaking engagements and does coaching, having worked with a string of real estate companies in the past.

On Below Deck Mediterranean, he carries out a trust exercise with the crew which involves leaning into a sharpened arrow with their necks — until it snaps.

What I’m going to do is break the arrow with my neck

Obviously, everyone is a little hesitant at first, but the exercise is one Daniel has done many times in the past so the crew needn’t be too worried.

Daniel says his book took more than 10 years to compile, and takes readers through overcoming fear to accomplishing goals.

The subtitle reads: “Realize HOW and WHY and LIVE the power of your ultimate DESTINY, PURPOSE and DREAM.”

Daniel has more than 7,000 followers on his Facebook page and another nearly 2,000 on his Twitter at the time of writing.

On his first episode last week, Daniel’s positivity went down well with the Below Deck Med crew. Tune in to this season’s final episode tonight to see how they fare with his trust exercise!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.