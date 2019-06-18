Daniel Gil on American Ninja Warrior: What religion is he?

Daniel Gil, one of the best-known names in the Ninja Warrior world, first competed in the national finals of American Ninja Warrior 7 (2015). And since then he has established himself as one of the obstacle course competition’s top athletes.

He reached the second stage of the national finals in his rookie season, and the third stage in American Ninja Warrior 8 (ANW8). He also reached the second stage in ANW9 and ANW10. He has qualified to compete in the national finals of American Ninja Warrior 11 which premiered on May 29, 2019.

He qualified for the finals after blazing through the Oklahoma City qualifying course in 1:23.14. He was also able to earn $10,000 by getting up the Mega Wall.

Daniel is noted for his outstanding athletic ability and consummate skill at obstacles.

If you have been following Gil’s outstanding career on American Ninja Warrior you may have wondered who he is. You may also have wondered what religion he is?

Here is everything you need to know about Daniel Gil.

Who is Daniel Gil?

Daniel Gil was born on May 13, 1993, making him 26 years old. He started as a trainer at the fitness legend Sam Sann’s Iron Sports Fitness center in 2013.

Sam Sann, 50, originally from Cambodia, is a highly respected fitness trainer who trains many American Ninja Warriors. His gym is rated among the best in the country. Sann recently opened Sam Sann Warriors – All Star Ninjas gym in the Houston, TX area.

Daniel Gil has three siblings, Matthew, Lena, and Emily. He married Abigail Rose Gonzalez on December 21, 2016.

Besides being a top contestant on American Ninja Warrior, he is also a dancer and opera singer.

He is popularly known as Kingdom Ninja and he is easily recognized by his long and curly hair. Many of his fans think he bears a striking resemblance to the songwriter and saxophonist Kenny G.

What religion is Gil?

Daniel Gil is a man of faith and a worship leader at the Dwelling Place Church in Houston. He is also a talented singer.

He is devoted to his Christian faith. When asked what inspires and motivates him, he said it was his faith in “my lord and savior Jesus.”

“I’ll think about all he [Jesus] went through and all that I want to accomplish,” he said. “Nothing is impossible Nothing is too hard. Once you get into that right mindset, mind frame, you can do it. You can do anything.”

You can follow him here on Instagram. You can also follow him here on Facebook.

