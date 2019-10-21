Dancing with the Stars vote: Which celebrity was sent home tonight?

The Dancing with the Stars vote was revealed by the panel of judges during Season 28, Episode 6 on Monday night. One of the couples has performed their final scored dance, though they could return during the finale.

Nobody went home last week, as the producers and judges decided to save everyone during Disney Week. It meant that all nine couples were returning with brand-new performances on Monday night.

The DWTS scores from last week might point toward who would be going home, though, Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold scored just 19 points to their Disney routine.

The other lowest scores belonged to Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson at 21 and the couple of Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko at 23 points. All three couples knew they needed a big score tonight.

Three couples had already been sent home and it was time for the judges and ABC audience at home to eliminate another one.

Who went home tonight on Dancing with the Stars?

The Dancing with the Stars vote revealed that the celebrities in danger of going home were Ally Brooke and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Would it be the Fifth Harmony singer or the model and daughter of Christie Brinkley going home this time?

The trio of judges revealed that the couple sent home tonight on Dancing with the Stars would be Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy. Despite a very impressive performance and a score of 27 points on Monday night, this was the end of their journey.

There are now just eight couples left performing during Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. The show returns next Monday night with Halloween Night.

It’s going to be a really fun episode to watch. ABC has stated that “the couples perform terrifying dances” during the themed night. Don’t miss it!

