Dancing with the Stars release date: When does show premiere on ABC in Fall 2019?

Dancing with the Stars is coming back to ABC this fall. The network has revealed that the show will return on Monday nights in its usual two-hour time slot on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Dancing with the Stars fans have waited a long time for the show to return, as the spring season was canceled. The show usually airs twice a year, but this past year, the show only aired once.

Monsters & Critics previously predicted that the show would return in mid-September, so our predictions were correct. The show will return in its Monday time slot after Bachelor In Paradise wraps up in a few weeks.

During the previous season, Bobby Bones ended up winning the show. Bobby was far from the best celebrity dancer, but he won based on the popular vote from viewers. For many viewers, this was upsetting, as the show is about the best dancer. Bobby clearly just had fun with the experience, but viewers wanted the best dancer to win — not the one who couldn’t stick to a routine.

DANCING👏IS👏BACK👏 Season 28 of @DancingABC is here and we're revealing all the new stars and the new cast LIVE on @GMA NEXT WEDNESDAY! Who's ready?! #DWTS #DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/dCuujVrRuK pic.twitter.com/fQFhC7ZufC — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2019

Should Juan Pablo Di Pace have won DWTS?

The finale was later questioned as possibly being the largest upset in the show’s history, as people were upset. At the time, Juan Pablo Di Pace was getting perfect scores across the board, but he was sent home.

In addition, the previous season also featured Alexis Ren and her partner, Alan Bersten, who built a romantic connection during filming. The two would later split up, as they couldn’t make their romance work due to the distance between them. It was a dramatic season, but the show still took a break from the primetime spot. However, a new season with new celebrities is just a few weeks away.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

Dancing with the Stars returns on Monday, September 16 at 8/7c on ABC.