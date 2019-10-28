Dancing with the Stars recap: Halloween Night scores, ABC voting

This Dancing with the Stars recap comes from the Halloween Night themed episode, where the ABC show celebrated the holiday. Season 28, Episode 7 also included two team dances, ramping up the excitement level of the evening.

Team Trick consisted of James, Ally, Lauren, and Hannah. Team Treat was Karamo, Kel, Sean, and Kate. The team dances were also judged and got added to the final scores for the night.

DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli could each give out a maximum of 30 points per dance. As a reminder, they sent home Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy during the last episode.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Halloween Night scores

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed an Argentine tango. Their song was Whatever Lola Wants by Sarah Vaughan and they scored 27 points from the judges.

Popstar Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber performed a tango. They danced to Sweet but Psycho by Ava Max and scored 27 points during a fun jaunt.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten executed a jazz number for the judges. They did a fun dance to Bad Girls by Donna Summer but only scored 25 points for it.

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov did a rumba for the ABC audience. Dancing to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak they received a score of 24 points.

TV host and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson performed the paso doble. Performing to Survivor Destiny’s Child, they landed a score of just 25 points from the judges.

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson had to do a jive this time. They danced to Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and scored 27 points.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold performed a jive. Their dance to Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett was not a smash. They scored just 18 points.

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater did the Viennese waltz. Their dance was to I Put a Spell on You by Annie Lennox and they scored 27 points.

Dancing with the Stars scores: Team challenge

Team Trick was up first (James, Ally, Lauren, and Hannah). They did a fun freestyle dance to Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell. The judges gave them 27 points for the performance.

Team Treat went next (Karamo, Kel, Sean, and Kate) and they performed a freestyle dance to Sweet Dreams by Beyoncé. The eight dancers landed 24 points for their performance.

Dancing with the Stars results: Who went home?

The ABC voting during the show helped to decide which couples would be in the bottom two and face elimination from the DWTS judges.

The couples at risk of going home were Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, as well as Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov. The judges decided to save Kate, but it was a split vote.

The couple that went home tonight was Karamo and Jenna.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8/7c on ABC.