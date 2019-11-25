Dancing with the Stars recap: Finale night results and winner revealed

This Dancing with the Stars recap comes from the Season 28 finale. It’s a very concise recap without all the fluff, showcasing the scores that the couples received and the results at the end of the night.

Four couples made it all the way to the season finale, and each one of them had a good chance to leave with the Mirrorball Trophy. Each couple performed two dances, giving them a shot at a total of 60 points for the night.

In addition to the scores from the judges, the ABC television audience would be calling in to support their favorite celebrities and professional dancers.

Below are the scores, with one given for each dance that the couple performed. They are added up to yield a total score from the judges.

Dancing with the Stars scores

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber — 30 + 30 = 60

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko — 27 + 30 = 57

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson — 30 + 29 = 59

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten — 28 + 30 = 58

The judges had a big impact on how America might decide to vote, but they certainly didn’t have the final say in who would win the trophy. ABC viewers got to weigh in with their thoughts during the show, and it was fed into the machine to give an overall outcome.

Who was Dancing with the Stars Season 28 winner?

The judges felt that Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber was the best couple of the evening and that the worst couple of the evening was Lauren Aliana and Gleb Savchenko. They had compliments for everyone along the way, but only hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews knew what the voters at home were rooting for as an outcome.

Lauren and Gleb did finish in fourth place, but the shocker was that Ally and Brooke finished in third place.

Kel and Witney finished in second place, meaning Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten just won Dancing with the Stars 2019.

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC in 2020.