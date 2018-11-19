Dancing with the Stars finale 2018 live recap: Winner to be revealed as finalists face off

Tonight is the Dancing With The Stars finale — where the Season 27 winner will be named. The couple who come out top will be given the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after dancing two dances; a repeat performance and a freelance dance.

The two-hour Thanksgiving finale will start with a parade opening number and viewers can look forward to performances from Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Avril Lavigne, John Schneider, Robin Thicke, and Tinashe.

Who are the Dancing with the Stars finalists?

Four couples are left for the finale: Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.

