Dancing with the Stars 2018 rumors: Who are the contestants?

Dancing with the Stars is returning for another season in two weeks. Usually, the show begins right after Bachelor In Paradise wraps up for the summer, but it looks like due to the Emmy Awards on September 17, the premiere has been pushed back another week until Monday, September 24.

Despite being two weeks away, only one couple has officially been named for this upcoming season.

On Twitter, Val Chmerkovskiy revealed that he had been partnered up with Nancy McKeon. If that name doesn’t ring a bell it may be because Nancy was best known for her role on The Facts of Life, which ran from 1980 to 1988.

She’s the only celebrity who has been officially named for this season, but there are plenty of rumors online about who else is joining the show.

Our first duo has been revealed! @iamValC's new partner is Nancy McKeon! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0nxz1jaoyb — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 5, 2018

Several names have popped up repeatedly as potential celebrities for this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. There always seems to be an NFL player on the show, and this year, DeMarcus Ware appears to be the front-runner.

He’s retired, which makes sense since the football season will be in its third week by the time the show starts. Ware played for the Dallas Cowboys and retired with the Denver Broncos.

Juan Pablo Di Pace is another name that keeps appearing online in association with the DWTS line-up. He’s an Argentinian actor, singer, and director, and may best be known as his role in Mamma Mia!

Todd Chrisley, the reality star and father, is also a potential for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, radio host Bobby Bones appears to have been accidentally confirmed, as Sharna Burgess’ followers believe that they are coupled up together.

Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, is another reality star who is said to be joining this upcoming season.

The news was confirmed by Reality Steve a few days ago and Joe will reportedly be announced during the Bachelor In Paradise reunion, which airs on Tuesday on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars cast so far: DeMarcus Ware

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Todd Chrisley

Bobby Bones

Joe Amabile Danelle Umstead

Alexis Ren

Mary Lou Retton

Nancy McKeon 3 more women spots and 1 more guy spot… #DWTS — Mike G (@Mike_Joseph_) September 6, 2018

Actor and country music singer John Schneider is also said to be among the line-up.

As for the women, as well as the confirmed Nancy McKeon there are several other ladies reported to be joining the Dancing with the Stars line-up.

Retired gymnast Mary Lou Retton is is one of them, along with paralympic alpine skier Danelle Umstead and model and Instagram star Alexis Ren another.

The full cast is expected to be announced sometime this upcoming week.

Dancing with the Stars starts Monday, September 24 at 8/7c.