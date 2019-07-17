Dance Moms spoilers: Which dancer returns next week?

Dance Moms Season 8 may have brought back the drama, but is it turning into a show in which Abby Lee Miller cuts dancers each week?

While Abby has threatened to replace dancers, with her ubiquitous “everyone is replaceable” threat, thus far it seems the reality star hasn’t actually followed through on her “promise.”

The star of the team, Brady Farrar, was thrown off the team a few episodes back as a motivation for the girls to work harder. According to Abby, the girls would be unable to pull off a win without him distracting from their sloppy technique.

It seemed Abby was right, and for the first two episodes sans Brady, the girls lost their group routine. Finally, in the third week, the girls finally won, proving that Brady wasn’t necessary to bring home the trophy.

Brady Farrar returns to Dance Moms

After proving to Abby that they didn’t need Brady to be successful, Abby has decided to bring him back. Although there hasn’t been any context as to why Brady’s returning, it seems Abby has decided that he isn’t replaceable after all.

Originally, she did state that it would be possible that he could come back on the show, she just wasn’t sure if or when. After last night’s sneak peek, we finally have the answer.

He’ll be rejoining the team starting next week on Dance Moms.

Catch Dance Moms on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.