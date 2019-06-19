Dance Moms’ newest season may just revive the show

It’s no secret that Dance Moms was a sinking ship just before Abby Lee Miller headed off to prison for fraud.

On life support, the final season showcased dancers who were paying more attention to their burgeoning social media careers than their dancing, and moms whose hearts weren’t in it. Not to mention an Abby Lee Miller who was quitting every time the cast turned around.

But Abby’s back, and fiercer than ever. And it appears the production team has cooked up a cast that has the same passion for drama that the original cast did. Really, that’s what makes a show like this successful.

While some people may tune in to see the young dancers at the start of their careers, make no mistake that the show is called Dance Moms, with an emphasis on the moms. That means, the show is really all about what goes on between them, and the moms have thus far shown they’ve got the chops to fight.

Not to mention, Abby’s got the gall to give it back to them. In the 4th episode, Abby yelled to a mother that her child sucked at dancing, which prompted the mom to break down in tears.

Not only that, but the kids are now vying to stay on the show, with the theme that one of them could be going home.

So…has Abby been able to turn a crappy failing show back into a hit? Time will tell. But thus far, it looks like it’s working.

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.