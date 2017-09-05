Dance Moms’ Holly Frazier says choreographer Laurieann Gibson is ‘intense’

Dance Moms star Holly Frazier opens up about new choreographer Laurieann Gibson on this week’s episode — branding her “intense”.

The episode, titled Stamina, Stamina, Stamina, sees the girls struggle with…you guessed it…stamina, as they have to deal with doing two duets and a group dance.

At one point in the episode, Laurieann gets fed up with the moms and challenges them saying: “You want to turn and snap when I turn my back? Watch your back!”

Holly, mother of Nia Frazier, tells producers: “She’s a little intense!”

Last week we told how fans had hit out at Gibson over the routines she’d been giving to the dancers — and begged for the return of former ALDC choreographer Gianna Martello, who announced she was leaving the show earlier in the summer, and Abby Lee Miller, who is currently in prison.

Gibson has worked with a string of top artists in the past including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Alicia Keys.

But will her cutthroat and no-nonsense attitude lead to results on Dance Moms? Or will the ALDC collapse around her.

Fight or flight, what will these moms do? Posted by Dance Moms on Monday, September 4, 2017

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.