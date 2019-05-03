Dan Patrick health issues: What is polymyalgia rheumatica?

One of our favorites in the sports broadcasting world, Dan Patrick, revealed he is suffering from a chronic inflammatory condition called polymyalgia rheumatica.

According to Harvard Medical School, polymyalgia rheumatica was initially diagnosed in 1888, described as “senile rheumatic gout.”

Since it is not a widely known affliction, Patrick spoke on his radio show about the disease that sent him into a depression, which included moments he could not function normally.

Of note, Patrick also stars in AT&T Audience Network’s Undeniable with Dan Patrick, a deep dive interview show where he hosts luminaries in every sport.

Having such a debilitating disease has to be anxiety producing for a man who works hard to stay on top of the sports world.

As Patrick explains, this is a brutal grind, a disease that robs you of the overall feeling of health and mobility. He shared moments that he suffered from brain fog and forgetfulness, and his ongoing battle with chronic pain.

Let’s take a closer look at what Dan Patrick is dealing with right now.

What is polymyalgia rheumatica?

The simplest explanation of this disease is that it exists in the immune system family of disorders and likely strikes people 50 years of age or older.

It is defined by stiffness as well as aches, pains, and swelling of the largest joints of the body, predominantly the shoulders, hips, and knees. The onset of symptoms is reportedly worse in the morning.

It rarely affects anyone under the age of 50 and women suffer from it more than men. Caucasians seem to be the most susceptible according to the Mayo Clinic research website.

The causes seem to be genetic and some believe there is an environmental trigger that is viral – but that has not been proven as of yet.

Some medical experts believe it is related to a disorder called Giant cell arteritis, where the abnormal enlargement of cells can lead to a stroke if not dealt with, with the pain typically beginning in the temples of the person afflicted.

Other aspects of this disease include flu-like feelings of malaise and weakness, which Patrick talks about in great detail in his video.

The symptoms include a low-grade fever, limited movement because of pain, tenderness in the muscles, lack of appetite, weight loss, and the danger of depression setting in.

Harvard Medical School researchers say the pain is not in the muscles but in the supportive tissue:

“And although most patients with PMR complain of pain in their muscles, the inflammation is actually most intense in the synovium, the membrane surrounding the joints near the painful muscles, and in the bursa, the fluid-filled sacs that cushion these joints.”

Experts recommend a diet that amps up calcium intake and includes omega-3 rich foods like fatty fish and eggs, flax seed and olive oil that help combat the effects of the most prescribed corticosteroids.

Patrick also mentioned the negative effects of prednisone he was prescribed for his symptoms. He also revealed he is trying an experimental treatment in New York with low-level chemotherapy to mitigate his symptoms.

Monsters & Critics wishes Dan Patrick the very best and hopes that these treatments net good health and wellness for the man we faithfully tune into for our daily sports talk.