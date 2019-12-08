DaBaby SNL dancers: Watch BOP performance as Jabbawockeez, twerking dancer help out

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

DaBaby stopped by SNL to perform a few hits after his recent album’s success.

While he was Saturday Night Live’s musical guest on December 7, he also enlisted some guests of his own. The rapper brought along friends including a talented twerker and the legendary Jabbawockeez as his SNL dancers for their performance of the hit BOP.

DaBaby brings out Jabbawockeez for SNL BOP performance

The 27-year-old Charlotte rapper performed several of his hit singles from the recently-released album Kirk. Fittingly, he wore a sparkling KIRK at the end of a chain necklace, along with a throwback Larry Johnson Charlotte Hornets jersey.

His BOP performance featured plenty of interesting parts to it as the rapper bounced around the stage. That included DaBaby grabbing a phone out of a guy’s hand on stage and throwing it to the side, as well as a woman walking on her hands across the stage and stopping to twerk in front of the rapper.

He also brought the Jabbawockeez dance crew in for the show, as they were also part of the music video he released weeks ago.

SNL uploaded a full video of DaBaby’s performance with the Jabbawockeez arriving as a surprise group of SNL dancers near the end.

Who are Jabbawockeez?

For those unfamiliar, the Jabbawockeez aka JabbaWockeeZ dance crew has been on the scene since 2003. They continue to pop up in all sorts of places to show off their impressive skills.

The group originally started as Three Muskee in Sacramento with three members: Phil “Swagger Boy” Tayag, Kevin “KB” Brewer, and Joe “Punkee” Larot. The goal was to showcase freestyle dance. They’ve since expanded in terms of group members and also changed their name up.

An initial appearance on America’s Got Talent put the group on the entertainment radar in 2006. They won America’s Best Dance Crew back in 2008 and have gone on to tour, show up at big events, and just recently helped out in DaBaby’s official BOP music video.

Jabbawockeez refers to the fictional monster the Jabberwocky from the classic Alice in Wonderland story. The crew performs wearing signature white face masks and gloves as a display of their unified group identity.

They also act without a defined leader or choreographer, as they all work together as a collective unit. That’s apparent in the clever synchronized way they move when they perform.

In addition to touring on their own, Jabbawockeez has appeared at several of the recent NBA Finals as on-court entertainment. Back in 2009, Shaquille O’Neal even became an honorary group member during his introduction at the league’s annual All-Star Game.

That BOP music video from DaBaby featuring Jabbawockeez has gone on to rack up a mere 75 million views and counting. While it’s not just about their appearance, one can’t help but believe the entertaining crew helped get more people to check out DaBaby’s hit song.

See more details about Jabbawockeez at their official website here.

DaBaby also performed Suge on SNL

Rapper DaBaby would give another performance on Saturday Night Live as he showcased his Grammy-nominated lead single Suge for the viewers. Jabbawockeez returned for that performance too, this time wearing red outfits to match with DaBaby’s beefed-up red top.

The on-stage routine brought a twerking dancer back in addition to others to help out with acting out parts of the song. It’s clear, one can never accuse DaBaby of not making his SNL performances unique and lively.

The rapper appeared as SNL’s musical guest on the heels of his album Kirk debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts. The latest episode also featured actress, singer, and choreographer Jennifer Lopez as the celebrity host, back for her third time at SNL.

Viewers can watch Saturday Night Live on NBC on Saturday evenings at 11:30/10:30c.