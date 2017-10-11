Monsters and Critics
Cuteness overload as Will and Zoey decorate a cake on The Little Couple

11th October 2017 by
The Little Couple

The Little Couple sees Will and Zoey try their hand at some cake decorating with very cute results

This week on The Little Couple, Will and Zoey do some very cute cake decorating for their uncle.

Kids and cakes can lead to a lot of mess and some disastrous result but it can also be super fun and make for a special cake put together with some real love. So it proves this week as Will and Zoey set to work decorating a cake for their uncle. It might not be perfect but this cake has more meaning than any shop bought creation!

Also on this episode the Kleins head over to Charlotte where Jen’s nephew is all set to be baptized and even better her and Bill will be the godparents.

The Little Couple airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on TLC.

