Custom bikes all the way for 7 Little Johnstons as they sign up for charity ride

This week on 7 Little Johnstons, Amber signs up the whole family for a charity ride but getting bikes to fit is a real custom job for the Johnstons.

Buying a bike might be easy enough for a regular sized person but when you are a little smaller it can get really tricky fast. It’s not just a matter of buying a kids bike as often smaller people also have shorter arms and legs with a relatively longer body. This means that even if they spend quite a lot on an expensive smaller bike, they often still have to get them chopped up and customized in order for them to be comfortable to ride.

Liz is finally able to get a few steps out of the wheelchair but riding a bike is going to take a bit longer.

Also on this episode, Alex and Emma are headed to the orthodontist for some braces to help sort out their teeth.

7 Little Johnstons airs on Tuesdays at 10:02 PM ON TLC.