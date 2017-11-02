Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premiere sneak peek airing tonight

History is airing an exclusive sneak peek at The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premiere tonight.

The nine-minute preview will give fans a first glimpse at exactly what’s to come in the first episode of next Tuesday’s season opener.

Tonight’s episode is titled First Look: Forever Family, and airs after the end of Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper and Ice Road Truckers.

We told earlier this week how the Season 5 premiere on Tuesday will be a two-hour special.

Tonight’s sneak peek will show a little of what it entails. All we know so far is from the episode description which was released a few days ago.

It revealed that the premiere sees peril strike as a daring dive take place — likely down one of the shafts, as shown in the season trailers.

It also sees the Lagina brothers Rick and Marty starting the “most ambitious engineering operation” the island has ever seen.

Meanwhile, they also face a tragic loss — thought to relate to the death of Craig Tester’s son Drake earlier this year.

Here is the episode description in full:

Peril strikes during a daring dive; Rick and Marty double down on their efforts to locate the original Money Pit with the most ambitious engineering operation in Oak Island history; the fellowship of the dig is faced with a tragic loss.

If you haven’t seen them yet, make sure to check out the new season photos. Also don’t miss the latest trailer which includes a cryptic scene of a letter being examined by the team.

Tonight’s sneak peek airs at 9.52/8.52c on History following the end of Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper — Roman Era Weapons and before the new Ice Road Truckers episode, Double Trouble.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 returns for Season 7 next Tuesday, November 7, on History.