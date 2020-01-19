Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10: When does the show return to HBO in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

HBO’s comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm returns tonight for Season 10. The last season concluded in December 2017.

Fans have been looking forward to the return of the show for another season after HBO announced its renewal for Season 10 immediately after Season 9 ended.

Season 9 premiered on HBO in October 2017 after a six-year hiatus. Season 8 ended in September 2011.

Filming of Season 10 started in October 2018. The announcement arrived in December 2019 that the show will premiere in January 2020.

Although a two-year hiatus for the show has been a long time to wait, many fans were relieved they won’t have to wait another six years for Season 10.

If you have been wondering about the exact date and time that the season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm with air on HBO, here is everything you need to know.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premieres Jan. 19 on HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premieres tonight (Sunday, January 19, 2020) at 10:30/9:30c on HBO. According to HBO, tonight’s episode will also be available On Demand on Monday, January 20.

The season premiere airing tonight is titled Happy New Year.

How many episodes will there be in Season 10?

Previous seasons of the series have featured 10 episodes. Season 10 is also expected to feature 10 episodes.

Here is the episode listing for the season:

Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer

HBO released the official trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 on December 11.

A teaser for the upcoming season was previously released on December 8:

Curb Your Enthusiasm Cast

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 will see the return of the main cast from previous seasons, including Larry David (as himself), Jeff Garlin (as Jeff Greene), Cheryl Hines (as Cheryl David), Susie Essman (as Susie Greene), and J.B. Smoove (as Leon Black).

Others appearing in the season include Ted Danson (as himself), Richard Lewis (as himself), Briga Heelan, Lennon Parham, Saverio Guerra, Megan Ferguson, and Phil Rosenthal.

Richard Kind is expected to return as Andy (Larry’s cousin) and Kaitlin Olson as Becky (Cheryl’s sister).

Fans can also expect cameos from Jane Krakowski, Mila Kunis, Laverne Cox, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Ed Begley Jr., Abby Jacobson, Vince Vaughn, and Timothy Olyphant, according to Newsweek.

Plot: What to expect of Season 10

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry David playing a fictionalized version of himself as a retired TV writer and producer in Los Angeles.

According to the synopsis for Season 10 by HBO that arrived with the official trailer released on YouTube:

“Larry David stars as… Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.”

Another synopsis from HBO’s website reads:

“In the season premiere, Larry kicks off the new year with a new rival–Mocha Joe. Later, at a cocktail party hosted by Jeff and Susie, Larry gets roped into lunch plans and has a misunderstanding with a caterer.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premieres tonight (Sunday, January 19) at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.