Cubicall on Shark Tank: Cubicles are getting some privacy with this phone booth design

In a world of cubicles, Nick Pucci is presenting Cubicall, an innovative way to bring privacy to the workplace.

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Pucci will present his space-saving design in hopes that the sharks will want to invest and help him bring the phone booth into open office spaces all over.

The Cubicall phone booths look like a traditional phone booth except that they surround an office cubicle. There are certain benefits to this design including the obvious privacy that they would bring. They are also acoustically sound, customizable and easy to assemble.

Those hoping to order a Cubicall can have their design shipped and the package ships flat, making it easier to move around.

The average booth, including a desk, LED lighting, an air circulation fan, an outlet and charging ports, starts at just $6,495 and prices go up depending on size and customization.

While the cost of a Cubicall office depends on the size and design, the makers of this product tout the time saved by not losing several minutes each day to noise distractions as an actual money saver.

Based on data shared by Cubicall, office employees lose 86 minutes per day to noise distractions and that adds up to an average of $706 per month per employee.

While Cubicall isn’t something that every consumer will be interested in, those designing office spaces may be interested in checking out what Nick Pucci has to offer. Will it be interesting enough to snag a deal with one of the sharks?

Check out this video to see how Cubicall works and what the phone booth setup looks like.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.