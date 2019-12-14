Criminal Minds spoilers: Final season premiere night bringing back two major stars

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Criminal Minds is returning for its final season on January 8, 2020, as the 15th season premiere arrives on CBS.

The premiere episode is titled Under the Skin and will feature the return of a familiar face. It is immediately followed by a second episode, called Awakenings, which also has a famous guest star.

The Chameleon returns

The return of serial killer Everett Lynch, also known as The Chameleon, will be the focus of the first new episode. Michael Mosley portrays the killer and is the new obsession of David Rossi (Joe Mantegna).

Remember, in last season’s two-part finale, The Chameleon almost killed Rossi and then disappeared with his daughter (Alex Jennings).

On the Criminal Minds Season 15 premiere, the BAU team investigates an UnSub with strong similarities to The Chameleon — which should really push Rossi to the limit.

For fans who recognize The Chameleon and don’t know where from, actor Michael Mosley starred on the hit sitcom Scrubs as Drew Suffin and also had a starring role on the comedy series Sirens.

He also appeared during multi-episode arcs on Castle, Justified, and Fear the Walking Dead: Passage.

Jane Lynch returns to Criminal Minds

Jane Lynch is also returning to Criminal Minds for the Season 15 premiere night as Diana Reid — the mother of Spencer.

Diana has been part of the show since the first season. She was admitted to a sanitarium due to schizophrenia and has a tragic past she buried in her subconscious.

Despite the resolution of that tragic past, her schizophrenia became harder for her to get past and she eventually starts to forget everything about her life, including her own son Spencer.

The good news is that the synopsis for the second episode of the Season 15 premiere night for Criminal Minds indicates that Spencer has a chance to have a meaningful visit with his mother as she has a rare moment of lucidity.

Criminal Minds returns to CBS with its 15th season on January 8 at 9/8c.