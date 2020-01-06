Sign up now for your TV newsletter!
Criminal Minds final season release date: The end is near
6th January 2020 10:12 AM ET
Criminal Minds has thrilled fans of police procedural psychological drama for 14 seasons now, and the 15th and final season is ready to start up this week.
Here is a look at when the final season of Criminal Minds kicks off and what you can expect.
Criminal Minds final season release date
The final season of Criminal Minds starts off on Wednesday, Jan. 8 with a two-hour premiere.
There will be a total of only 10 episodes in the truncated final season of Criminal Minds, and the show will air each week at 9/8c on Wednesdays.
What to expect from the final season of Criminal Minds
Check out the promo for the final season, where everything the team says hints that this is the season they finally hunt down and stop the Chameleon (played by Michael Mosley).
Things also look scary for JJ in that promo. The best news is that the entire drama that has been building between JJ and Reid will play out in the first episode of season 15.
“We deal with that in the first two hours of the final 10 [episodes], because that needs some explanation and some tender care really to have her be fair to everyone,” showrunner Erica Messer told TV Line. “I think 100 percent that Reid loves her, too, so that’s where it’s hard.”
As for Reid, one of the fan favorites for Criminal Minds fans will also return as Jane Lynch is back as his mother Diana. From the sound of it, she will have a moment of lucidity and will be there to give her a happy ending in the final season with her son.
“I see a happy ending in store for Reid, which is something that we’re all looking forward to, including with his mom,” Matthew Gray Gubler told Parade about his character.
The final season of Criminal Minds will bring back Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Matthew Gray Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid), A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rogriguez (Luke Alvez), and Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons) as the BAU team.
There is also a chance that Shemar Moore could return for one last appearance to say goodbye to his role of Derek Morgan, and fans have their fingers crossed.
Today is my last day of taping at @crimmindscbs. It’s a surreal day. Everyone hugging, holding on a little longer than before. Thanking each other for the hard work, laughing about the tough times, tearing up over the good ones. Making as many memories on this one day as we can — trying to make as many memories as were made over the last decade and a half in just twelve hours. It’s impossible but we’re trying. Criminal Minds has truly changed my life. This was the first prime-time drama I did for more than one season. Where I directed my first episode of television, where I got my @directorsguildofamerica card. I‘ve made so many good friends here, learned so much, laughed so hard. We all keep reminding each other of how lucky we are, what an extraordinary ride this has been, what a special collection of talented and hardworking people it is. What a joy and privilege to be a part of this extraordinary team. People often ask why Criminal Minds has been so popular around the world for so long, especially considering the dark subject matter. I always say it’s because people are comforted by the knowledge that a brilliant team of dedicated professionals are working around the clock to keep the rest of us safe. We are just a television show but those people do exist in the real world. I am so incredibly honored to have had even the slimmest opportunity to represent the hardworking men and women of the FBI, who dedicate their lives to the safety of others, and who now, more than ever, are under attack and deserve our recognition and support. Our producer and FBI tech adviser Jim Clemente (@efbeye), who worked at the real #BAU, told us that when CM first came on there were very few college programs focused on forensic psychology, and now every major university offers one. We can’t take credit for that here, but it is a privilege to represent this important work, and the great and dedicated professionals of the real-life BAU. They are out there doing critical work every single day, and it has been a true honor to tell their stories. BTW the cool CM rings are from our own @ajcook. Check out my story for more from today. It’s been a ride. #wheelsup
The Criminal Minds release date is Jan. 8, 2020, and the show will air Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS. It will stream the next day on CBS All-Access as well.