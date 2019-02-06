Criminal Minds cast: Johnny Mathis guest stars, Amber Stevens West returns as Joy

Criminal Minds is airing its season finale tonight. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

The 14th season finale of Criminal Minds airs tonight at 10/9c on CBS and there are plenty of highlights to look forward to.

David Rossi, played by Joe Mantegna, is ready to marry Krystall , played by Gail O’Grady, but their wedding will have to share the spotlight with a case in Los Angeles.

The BAU team heads to California to investigate fatal shootings that happen in broad daylight after mysterious car accidents.

During the episode, viewers will be treated to Johnny Mathis, who guest stars on the show. He plays himself, and since he’s a recording artist in real life, it’s possible he will serenade the new couple on their wedding day.

Mathis has worked as a recording artist for over 60 years, has received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and has also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. His music style often falls into blues, soft rock, country, and even disco.

What a great way to wrap up the second last season of Criminal Minds.

Amber Stevens West also returns to the show as Joy Struthers, Rossi’s daughter. She previously appeared on Criminal Minds in 2014 and 2015, but she’s best known for her roles in 22 Jump Street, The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Stevens West has also appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey’s Anatomy Greek, The Kitchen, Ben and Kate, New Girl, Chasing Life, The Carmichael Show, Ghosted, and Happy Together. She has a movie coming out called The Way We Weren’t.

Amber is known for being both an actress and a model. She’s married to Andrew J. West and has one child, a daughter by the name of Ava Laverne West.

Criminal Minds airs tonight, Wednesday February 6, at 10/9c on CBS.