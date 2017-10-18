Crikey! ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s family returning to Animal Planet

The family of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin are returning to Animal Planet 11 years after his death.

Widow Terri and the pair’s children Bindi and Robert will reappear on the network from next year, and will work together with Animal Planet to develop TV projects that will feature the family. They will also serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.

Animal Planet General Manager Patrice Andrews said: “Steve Irwin was a champion for all wildlife and he and Terri’s excitement and enthusiasm brought viewers from around the world in touch with nature.

“Their passion for animals, love for their family, and leadership in conservation awareness left a strong legacy that continues today. We are thrilled to have Terri, Bindi and Robert back in the Animal Planet family.”

Terri said the family were “excited to be returning home”, adding: “We look forward to the year ahead as we embark on new projects and adventures with Animal Planet.”

Irwin died at the age of 44 in a freak accident in 2006 when a stingray’s barb pierced his chest and heart. His hit Animal Planet series The Crocodile Hunter featured both the energetic Steve and his American wife Terri as co-hosts. His enthusiastic catchphrase “crikey” became part of the cultural lexicon.

Their chemistry was infectious, and the series was a massive hit. Steve’s lack of fear when examining creatures large and small made stars of the nature-loving family, with a young Bindi and baby Robert in tow.

Since Steve’s passing, Terri has devoted her life to being a wildlife spokesperson and conservation activist. She also oversees the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, a huge property at Cape York in northern Queensland, Australia, dedicated to her late husband.

Meanwhile, Bindi has also dedicated her life to wildlife conservation and even nabbed a Daytime Emmy Award in 2009 for her Discovery Kids series, Bindi, the Jungle Girl. She has penned books and even took a shot at ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

The last photo as a family, before I had to wave goodbye to my hero, for the last time. Dad, I love you. pic.twitter.com/qvu8Cl2IoP — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 24, 2015

Robert was a toddler when his dad died, but now he too has TV experience and previously co-hosted the Discovery Kids series Wild But True. He has also been a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The new partnership will reinforce the family’s Australia Zoo, also in Queensland, as a global zoological destination and leader in conservation for both wildlife and habitat.