Creepy NXIVM case gets ID two-hour special, announced after Keith Raniere conviction

The shocking NXIVM case is a twisted tale of sex, beautiful women in a cult-like submission, and some unexplained deaths poorly served by tainted police reports, according to Investigation Discovery.

The layers of malfeasance were too juicy for ID not to partner with a production company deeply into research and reporting of this modern day horror story.

The result?

This December, Santa Claus will be bringing true crime addicts a big fat two-hour special on this newsworthy heinous crime currently dominating the headlines.

The well researched two-hour special takes viewers into new parts of the NXIVM universe and reveals a story far larger and darker than initially thought.

“On the heels of the conviction of Keith Raniere for racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes, Investigation Discovery announces the two-hour special from AMPLE Entertainment, The Lost Women of NXIVM premiering this December on America’s leading true-crime network,” ID announced via press release.

The producers have called upon Frank Parlato, who has worked over ten years investigating NXIVM, with added special testimony from a core of former members speaking on the record for the first time.

The ID special will focus on four women connected to NXIVM, with first-hand insight to Keith Raniere’s cult of sex and death.

“As the cryptic and chilling details behind NXIVM continue to surface, each revelation is more astonishing than the last,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America said in the release.

“The time has finally arrived for Keith Raniere to be brought to justice, and we at Investigation Discovery think it is also time to help amplify the stories of these women who will not be forgotten.”

This timely special explores what happened to four women who were members of NXIVM who either vanished or died in mysterious circumstances. Mixed in with the official accounts of suicide or illness are contested evidence, allegations of tainted police reports, and after years of investigation, one investigator believes, murder.

With layers still unraveling, let’s take a look at what we know:

Who is Keith Raniere?

Read our in-depth look at cult leader Raniere here!

Today the verdict was read, Raniere, 58, was convicted of a litany of crimes. He was accused of controlling a harem of women all groomed and recruited for his sexual pleasure into a secret sect called “DOS” that high ranking (and famous) women organized for his discretion and pleasure.

A self-described “savant and genius”, Raniere was a stone cold criminal. He was a gifted kid who went to the dark side of mind control. As he built his mythology in marketing materials, he promoted himself as a brilliant mind and enlightened leader.

When the New York Times news reports of this organization broke, Raniere fled the USA but was busted in 2018 while hiding out in a small village in Mexico. As the leader of NXIVM, Raniere is looking at a possible 15 years minimum behind bars after being found guilty of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and more.

Actress Allison Mack was a high ranking “sex slave” of Raniere and also a major part of this sex cult. She was convicted as a co-conspirator.

Branding, forced abortions, sex trafficking, racketeering, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, are among many charges leveled at Raniere.

In 1998, NXIVM was created by Raniere and Nancy Salzman in Albany, New York as an empowerment program, evolving into a self-help organization similar to Scientology in secrecy and cost of admission. People with money were the targets. EM’s “exploration of meaning was a layer where inductees were audited and reprogrammed in thought and behavior.

Who were the women in NXIVM?

The two-hour special will examine the lives of Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, and other women of NXIVM. Producers have tracked down past members, informants and eyewitnesses all on the record for the first time.

The secret sorority of “DOS” was a cult sub-sect and essentially was a sex slavery ring where the high ranking women recruited new woman and were branded with Raniere’s initials and compromised with lurid photos or videos.

Actress Allison Mack was one of the highest ranking members of this cult. Nurse Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren Salzman were convicted for their wrongdoings as well.

Claire Bronfman, the Seagrams’ heiress, is currently under investigation for her involvement. Actress Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India was swept into the cult and starved on a 500 calorie a day diet.

In the news today, Richard Donihue, US Attorney for the Eastern District, said of Raniere, “He can’t hide anymore.”

Raniere continues to maintain his innocence and will reportedly be appealing the guilty verdict. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on September 25.

Investigation Discovery will air this NXIVM special in December 2019.