Creepshow season 1 release date: When does horror anthology premiere on Shudder in Fall 2019?

Creepshow is coming back to television. The 1982 horror movie by Stephen King and George Romero is heading to Shudder with a brand-new horror anthology series.

Here is a look at the Creepshow season 1 release date and what you can expect from this season of the show.

What is the release date of Creepshow season 1 premiere?

Creepshow will hit Shudder on Sept. 26. There will be six total episodes at a total of 12 short horror stories per episode.

Shudder is an on-demand video service available on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, and more.

Creepshow cast

With six episodes and 12 stories, there will be a large cast for the upcoming Creepshow series on Shudder.

Announced so far for the series are some big-name actors including Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, Tobin Bell, David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, Bruce Davison, DJ Qualls, and Kid Cudi.

Creepshow season 1 plot synopsis

Producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) is spearheading the return of Creepshow. The Shudder series will have two stories on each episode.

The best news is that one of the stories is based on a Stephen King short story titled Survivor Type. This story is about a man trapped alone on an island who starts to feed on himself to stay alive.

The first season of Creepshow will pull from short horror stories and here are the stories included this season and the authors who wrote them.

Gray Matter by Stephen King

Survivor Type by Stephen King

By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain by Joe Hill

The Companion by Joe R. Lansdale

The House of the Head by Josh Malerman

The Main in the Suitcase by Christopher Buehlman

All Hallows Eve by Bruce Jones

Times is Tough in Musky Holler by John Skipp and Dori Miller

Lydia Layne’s Better Half by John Harrison and Greg Nicotero

Skincrawlers by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford

Night of the Paw by John Esposito

Bad Wolf Down by Rob Schrab

