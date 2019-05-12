CoyoteVest on Shark Tank: Protect small dogs from wild animals and aggressive dogs while keeping it punk rock

Pamela and Paul Mott already lost a dog to a coyote attack and that tragedy brought about the creation of the Coyote Vest. Now, the entrepreneurial pair are looking for an investor on Shark Tank to take their innovative idea to the next level.

What is CoyoteVest?

The original CoyoteVest starts at $99.99 and is made of Kevlar, which is resistant to canine teeth. The vest also features removable chrome spikes, is adjustable and waterproof.

This protective vest, which is stylish as well, is meant to delay dog and coyote attacks in order to allow the dog owner time to react before life-threatening damage occurs to their pet.

An order of Coyote Spikes can also be added to the CoyoteVest to add another layer of protection. These quill-like plastic spikes stick up along the back of the vest, much like the quills of a porcupine and will also make a coyote attack that much more unpleasant…for the coyote.

The company sells an array of other products including LED collars, SpikeVests for Cats, HawkShields, Spiked Collars and more. All of these offerings are made with your pet’s safety in mind.

Where to buy CoyoteVest?

CoyoteVest products can be purchased directly from their website, with free shipping on orders over $100. There are also a limited number of retailers in the U.S. where these products are available.

Will this protective gear for small dogs (and cats) be enough to snag an investment from a shark? We’ll just have to tune in and see.

In the meantime, check out this video, which shows the CoyoteVest complete with spikes and Coyote Spikes in action:

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.