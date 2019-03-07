Courtney Penry returns to American Idol: Can the Crazy Chicken Girl wow the judges with Parachute by Chris Stapleton?

Courtney Penry has been to the American Idol auditions before. Just a few years back, she made a huge impression with her crazy chicken antics and her love for Ryan Seacrest. This time around, Courtney says she’s ready to be a star.

Penry also had big news to share as she recently got engaged! Ryan Seacrest even called her fiance up to meet him, then when the couple hugged, Seacrest said he was moving out of the way.

Clearly, Courtney has overcome her love of Ryan and traded him in for a handsome guy named Seth.

When Katy Perry asked Courtney why she felt ready this time around as opposed to last, she explained that she’s been working on her craft every chance she gets. From gigging to practicing and everything in between, she has definitely been putting in the work.

When Courtney belted out her acapella version of Chris Stapleton’s Parachute, it was clear that she really had been putting in the work. Katy admitted that she really likes Courtney and Luke even said that with all of her antics, he still really liked her.

With three “heck yesses” from the judges, Courtney Penry is headed to Hollywood again and this time, she’s certainly hoping to make it past the third round.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.