Couples who’ve let themselves go will get total makeovers on Say Yes: Wedding SOS

You’ve seen Say Yes to the Dress, now TLC is preparing to air an all-new wedding makeover series starting in January — Say Yes: Wedding SOS.

The new series will feature couples who have fallen in love and then let themselves go in some way, but want to look and feel amazing on their wedding day.

Say Yes: Wedding SOS will feature style expert George Kotsiopoulos — style editor for C magazine and a former fashion associate at former co-host on Fashion Police — as host.

On every episode Kotsiopoulos will help transform a couple with everything from tattoo removal to liposuction, corrective eye surgery and wardrobe makeovers.

The premiere will feature a couple called Lisa and Vinny from Clifton Heights, PA, who have neglected themselves while juggling looking after a new baby and their jobs as road construction crew.

After gorging on junk food and skipping exercise, they seek Kotsiopoulos’s help to try and get them ready for their big day — in just 10 days.

Say Yes: Wedding SOS premieres on Saturday, January 20, at 9pm ET/PT.