Country duos sing through the battle rounds on The Voice

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson had some hard choices to make tonight while watching some of their country singers perform. Despite the difficulty, both judges had to think of the right options for their teams.

Kelly Clarkson has a background in pop music, but she’s not any less versed in country music because of it. Since Blake Shelton is a country music superstar, he knows which songs to pick to make the best choices for his singers.

Hannah Kay and Andrew Sevener sing Tequila

Hannah Kay and Andrew Sevener from Team Black sang Dan + Shay’s Tequila during the battle rounds on Monday night. Blake Shelton specifically chose the song because it was something neither singer was used to singing.

Brooks & Dunn helped coach the singers.

The challenge of the song was to see which singer would show more flexibility. It wasn’t an accident Blake Shelton chose this song, as he wanted to see the full potential of these two singers.

Although the performance was impressive from both, Blake Shelton had to make one final choice.

The winner of this battle was Andrew Sevener.

Abby Kasch and Jackson Marlow sing “Bring On The Rain”

Despite Kelly Clarkson’s pop background, she knows a good country song when she hears one.

Abby Kasch and Jackson Marlow, with the help of Kelsea Ballerini, practiced and perfected their own version of Jo Dee Messina and Tim McGraw’s Bring On The Rain.

It was a hard choice for Kelly Clarkson to choose between two of her country singers, but she leaned towards Abby Kasch this time.

Kasch will be staying on Clarkson’s team to perform later through this season. This battle was a hard choice for Kelly Clarkson, but she knows how to build a winning team.

It definitely looked like Kelly Clarkson was really excited to have Kelsea Ballerini help her with her country artists this season. This was a great year for her to have Ballerini join the show as she managed to steal a lot of country artists from Blake Shelton.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.