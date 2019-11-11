Counting On’s Jim Bob Duggar gets knocked down during family fun night

This season of Counting On has been heavily hyped after a slew of pregnancy announcements, the death of Grandma Mary Duggar, and a new baby to add to the growing number of grandchildren for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In the latest episode, The Duggar family is spending some time together.

For their family fun night, the Duggars are going camping. It looks like the majority of the family is there as viewers can see Abbie Grace Burnett attempting to pitch a tent. Jana mentions they are going camping for their family fun while the boys are shown trying to build a makeshift walkway across the river. While trying to show off, Jim Bob Duggar ends up on his bottom in the river, as he lost his footing.

It looks like this episode may also be when Lauren Swanson reveals her pregnancy. In the Counting On trailer, the family was all gathered together and eating when Josiah Duggar made the announcement. He was seated in what looked like a bean bag chair when he told the family they were expecting another baby.

Camping | Counting On Family fun night turns into family splash night, tomorrow at 9/8c on a new #CountingOn! Posted by Counting On on Monday, November 11, 2019

This was incredible news given Lauren Swanson went through a lot when she had a miscarriage last fall after telling the family they were expecting. Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy announcement may also occur. While she suffered a devastating loss earlier this summer at 20 weeks gestation, her pregnancy was a huge part of this season.

Both women were due within days of Kendra Caldwell, and her announcement happened last week. Kendra welcomed her baby girl on November 2. Joy-Anna Duggar’s due date was this past Saturday and Lauren Swanson is due on November 17.

As the Duggar family enjoys their family fun camping event, viewers will be waiting to see Jim Bob Duggar get swept off his feet and to hear if any more pregnancy announcements will be made.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.