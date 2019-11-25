Counting On reveals how the little Duggars handle chores at the compound

The Duggar family is ready to show viewers how they manage things without the big kids at home anymore. So many of the grown children have married and begun their own families, and the little ones are picking up the slack.

In a preview clip from an upcoming episode of Counting On, the Duggar family is getting home from a family trip.

It is different for the younger children when unpacking and packing now that the older siblings are gone. Jessa Dugar revealed that she and Jinger Duggar used to pack for everyone when they lived at home.

Viewers will be able to see how Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar delegate the chores and responsibilities among the remaining children at home. Some of the Counting On confessionals talk about how they feel about their jobs, and Johannah, Jackson, and Tyler are seen more in this episode.

Jana Duggar still lives at home and helps around the house, but sometimes she isn’t available. Johannah is the next Duggar daughter at home and she just turned 14. Following her is Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie.

The women typically take care of the inside of the home, and now, the tasks are delegated among the remaining daughters left in the home.

As far as Duggar boys go, the Counting On preview reveals that Jedidiah and Jeremiah still live at home, though it was recently announced that Jed no longer lives at the Duggar compound. Behind them are Jason, James, Justin, and Jackson.

Tyler has also been living with the Duggar family and will remain in their care, so he and Jackson team up to help tackle the yard work.

There is plenty of work that needs to be handled in and around the Duggar compound. From keeping the dorms and house cleaned, to mowing and taking care of the land, everyone has their fair share of stuff to do.

Be sure to tune in and find out how the little Duggars handle the unpacking and chores without their older siblings.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.