Could Tyler C still become the next Bachelor?

Tyler C was heartbroken when Hannah B decided to accept Jed’s proposal over his, sending him home with a ring in his pocket. But as Bachelor Nation now knows, things didn’t work out with Jed as Hannah learned that he had been hiding a fairly big secret. He had a girlfriend prior to coming on the show, even sleeping with her the night before he flew out to film the show and telling her that he loved her.

Even though Tyler and Hannah agreed to grab a drink after the show, many are still rooting for Tyler’s chance to find love – and not necessarily with Hannah. It has been months since the two broke up and many think that Tyler could become the next Bachelor. In another crazy theory, Hannah shows up and wants to compete for his heart.

It’s not far-fetched, as it has happened before.

Plot twist: Tyler C becomes the next bachelor and Hannah B comes on as a bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Beb5ITdWhZ — Bree Galvin (@Breelh_24) August 2, 2019

However, most of Bachelor Nation is hoping that Tyler and Hannah will grab that drink that she asked him about on After The Final Rose. In addition, many are hoping that the two will indeed find love, get engaged, and live happily ever after.

I watched all of Hannah B’s season. Was rooting for Tyler C the whole time. Hated Luke P & could NOT STAND Jed whatsoever. I truly hope that Hannah and Tyler C’s drink date goes well and all of America’s hearts will be full. I’m rooting for you two beautiful humans 😭❤️ — Kendra Leigh Matland (@kendra_matland) August 1, 2019

If Tyler reconciles with Hannah, then he can’t be the next Bachelor. So who could that be?

As we’ve previously reported, Mike appears to be the front runner for Bachelor for the 2020 season. Not only has ABC never chosen an African American for The Bachelor, but he was also honest and open and was on the show for the right reasons.

Peter the pilot is also an option for the next Bachelor. Two contestants aren’t in the running to become the next Bachelor – Jed and Luke P. At this point, they have become villains more than potential Bachelor stars.

The Bachelor is set to premiere in early 2020.