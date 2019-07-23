Cory Wharton Instagram video: Teen Mom OG star accidentally leaks nude video of himself

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge traveled to St. Lucia as part of a paid trip for advertising. He decided to leave on the trip even though his mother was visiting Los Angeles and it appeared that he had a great time – perhaps a little too great.

Throughout his trip, he was uploading Instagram Stories and videos to his account, an account which has since been made private. In one video, he accidentally exposed himself to his many followers.

The video was discussed on last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, as Cheyenne and her friend discussed what they had seen on Instagram. They also played the video so producers could see it.

In the video, Cory’s private parts were blurred out. He was filming his girlfriend twerking in the bathroom, but he failed to spot his naked self in the bathroom mirror. Cheyenne and her friend joked about the video and how Cory wasn’t focusing on himself for once.

The video was quickly deleted but not before MTV got a copy of it from Cheyenne.

Surprisingly, Cheyenne didn’t slam Cory’s actions as being irresponsible as he’s the father of her daughter. Instead, she was more concerned that he wasn’t around to spend time with his mother and his daughter, as his mom had traveled to Los Angeles to spend time with the family together.

Later in the episode, Cheyenne talks to Cory’s mother about the incident. His mother reveals that nothing Cory does is surprising to her, except for when he called her and told her that he now had a baby. As fans recall, Cory didn’t learn about Ryder until she was born. When Cory returns, he and Cheyenne can only laugh about the incident.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.