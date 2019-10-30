Corey Rathgeber ends friendship with Raul but what about Evelin?

At the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Raul confessed that he’d love to have a relationship with Evelin and that if she and Corey ever break up, he’d want a shot.

That was a huge shock to Corey Rathgeber, who found out during the season that Raul and Evelin had a fling at one time. He seemed able to get past the former fling, possibly because they claimed it all happened before he and Evelin were together.

But when it comes to Raul’s admission that he still has feelings for Evelin and that he’d love to date her if Corey ever left her, apparently that went too far.

Recently, Corey shared his thoughts on the Tell All shocker and whether he and Raul were still friends on his Instagram story.

“I’m sick of people asking me about Raul and Evelin,” Corey wrote. “I have not seen or spoken with him since the Tell All. I don’t know what has been going on between them. I do not trust him!”

“What he has done to me is not okay and it has broken our friendship,” Corey continued. “I will not be speaking on this topic until after me and Raul speak face to face!”

So there we have it, Corey and Raul aren’t friends anymore, but Corey still wants to speak to him in person about what went down.

What’s interesting about all of this is that Raul may not have got the memo. He has been liking and commenting on Corey’s Instagram posts after the reunion aired.

Raul has also been spending quite a bit of time with Evelin lately. He even partied with Evelin and Laura on the night of the Tell All.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

With Corey making it clear that his friendship with Raul is “broken,” many 90 Day Fiance fans are curious to know what that means about his relationship with Evelin. After all, she’s seemed flattered by what Raul had to say about her, and she has been spending time with him lately, not Corey.