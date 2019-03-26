Corbin Bernsen on The Resident: Get to know actor behind Kyle

26th March 2019 11:06 AM ET

Corbin Bernsen guest-starred on The Resident last night, playing Kyle Nevin on the episode titled Emergency Contact. If you think Corbin looks familiar, then you’re probably right, as he has over 239 acting credits on his resume. He’s best known for Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Major League, Psych, and Major League II, but he recently starred as Anderson Schultz on The Punisher and Bill McGann on Billions.

Bernsen also played Father Todd and himself on The Young and the Restless for 18 episodes, but his role lasted for over 10 years on the popular show.

Corbin Bernsen’s soap roles didn’t end with The Young and the Restless either. He also played Carly Corinthos’ father, John Durant, on General Hospital from 2004 to 2006.

Happy Birthday Mom. No stupid sweaters this year, just magnificent memories and wisdom learned, still being earned. pic.twitter.com/BoQOqwEvJi — Corbin Bernsen (@corbinbernsen) October 25, 2014

After this role on The Resident, he has 14 projects coming up, some of which have already gotten release dates for 2019. While some of the projects are completed, others are in pre-production and others in post-production.

Corbin’s first acting gig was in 1967, where he played a boy at a playground in Clambake. The role was uncredited, and the next role wouldn’t come until 1974.

On his website, Bernsen explains that he comes from an entertaining family, as his mom had been on The Young and The Restless for 35 years. He was born on September 7, 1954, which makes him 64 years old.

Bernsen graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree in Theater and a Master’s degree in Playwriting. He saw his breakout role as being that of Arnie Becker in L.A. Law, a show that ran from 1986 to 1994. Here, he starred on a total of 171 episodes. The show earned him Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal as Arnie. During the 1980s, he appeared on over 50 magazine covers.

His performance in HBO’s The Dentist resulted in viewers developing paranoia around going to the dentist, and he created a cult horror status with the role of Dr. Ala Feinstone.

Other than acting, Bernsen has also experimented behind the camera, working as a director. He has directed films like Carpool Guy, Dead Air, and Rust, working with Sony Pictures Entertainment. His shift also included a new focus on family-friendly movies. He founded the company, Home Theater Films, under which he directed his movie, 25 Hill.

On a personal note, Corbin lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Amanda Pays. The two have been married since 1988 and they have four sons. He has shared a few photos of his family on Instagram, including his wife Amanda.

He was previously married to a woman named Brenda Cooper for four years but divorced in 1987. He married Amanda when she was 6 months pregnant.

His sons’ names are Oliver, Henry, Angus, and Finley. Henry and Angus are twins, born in 1992. Oliver is the oldest, born in 1989, while Finley is the youngest, born in 1998.

The Resident airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.