Comedy Central milestone: South Park’s 300th episode reveals Cartman is an anti-vaxxer

A huge milestone has been achieved in animation on Comedy Central. Matt Parker and Trey Stone’s South Park is celebrating 300 episodes and with that comes a special episode for fans of the show.

In the preview, we see the South Park kids in the lunchroom and learn that Eric Cartman has never been vaccinated.

The vaccination debate spurred by celebrities like Jenny McCarthy and others has become fodder for some of the premise on the 300th episode. Anti-vaxxers posit that childhood vaccines spur the onset of autism, but there is no concrete proof of this.

In the clip, he says: “It’s my personal belief that governments should not coerce citizens into receiving medical interventions.” Cartman continued, “And besides, I don’t want to risk immunizations making me artistic.”

In addition to the special episode, Comedy Central will host an all-day series marathon starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT on October 9. South Park fans will be able to get their fill of the groundbreaking series as the episodes air back to back.

Episodes from the new season will be available to stream in HD exclusively on South Park Studios and will also be available on Hulu the day after they premiere. Fans will continue to have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire South Park library, across all internet-connected devices with a Hulu subscription. New episodes and a selection of curated episodes will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

Comedy Central’s South Park began on August 13, 1999, and has poked fun at every conceivable cultural hot spot and touchstone. Season 23 will share South Park’s take on the American migrant crisis and how Hollywood tailors its content to appease Chinese government censors which ironically have censored this episode from China.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park. You can find South Park’s uncensored episodes which are also available for download on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, XBOX Live, Google Play, Sony Entertainment Network, Vudu and Verizon Flexview.

Make sure to tune in Wednesday for the 300th episode of South Park titled, SHOTS!!!

Season 23 of South Park premieres Wednesday, October 9 at 10/9c on Comedy Central.