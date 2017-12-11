Comedian Gary Owen gets help from Charlie Goldsmith on The Healer

This week on The Healer, Charlie Goldsmith meets up with comedian Gary Owen who is suffering from really bad knee pain.

Owen got his big break back in 1997 when after winning Funniest Serviceman in America he appeared on Comic View, he now has his own show on BET called The Gary Owen Show. He’s called on Charlie for help after suffering from a torn ACL and MCL,

The comedian says he’s had an issue with his left knee for years, from back when he played basketball in the military. Multiple surgeries on the knee have left him in constant pain and it has been getting worse as he gets older. His son is now playing basketball and he’d really like to be able to get involved without putting himself out of action for three weeks every time they play a bit of pick-up.

He says it would life changing if Charlie could help him with the pain in his knee. He tells Charlie that he’s a bit nervous and after getting him to do some squats the energy healer asks him to face away and begins to concentrate.

Also on this episode, Charlie tries to help a woman who has had to put almost her whole life on hold due to pain and a man whose should pain means he cannot longer interact with his kids properly.

The Healer airs on Mondays at 10:05 PM on TLC.