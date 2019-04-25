Colt and Larissa’s divorce drama featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

It’s no secret that Colt and Larissa from 90 Day Fiance have already split. After all, she went to jail again recently after a third domestic incident. Now, viewers will get a chance to see Colt and Larissa’s final days together as well as the aftermath as they are featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In a sneak peek for the upcoming TLC premiere, Colt and Larissa are together in the confessional but they clearly aren’t getting along. The new clip starts with Colt announcing to Larissa, “I’m going to divorce you!”

As Larissa storms out of the house, she shouts back, “F**k you, *sshole!”

Further proving that this is a 90 Day Fiance match made in hell, Larissa explains that her relationship with Colt is not what she expected. Meanwhile, Colt can be seen explaining to Larissa that no matter what he does for her, she’s never happy.

According to Larissa, Colt is just cheap and he flirts too much. Then, the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek seems to prove as much as Colt compliments another woman’s glasses in front of Larissa. Unsurprisingly, she gets upset, wondering why he is so quick to compliment other women but not her.

“Married life for me is like hell,” Larissa explains in a confessional. “And it’s all Colt’s fault.”

We already know how this story is going to end but that won’t stop 90 Day Fiance viewers from tuning in to see this trainwreck play out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.