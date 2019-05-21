Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab slams Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2 reunion over ‘hateful comments’

Nessa Diab, one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion moderators, confronted Jenelle Evans during Monday’s reunion special over comments that Jenelle had made about her boyfriend Colin Kaepernick.

It started when Jenelle was asked about her online confrontation with Amber Portwood, as Jenelle was upset about how Amber took their feud public rather than messaging her privately.

Nessa pointed out that Jenelle had done that exact thing to her, slamming Colin over everything he stood for rather than reaching out to Nessa privately to discuss her views.

At first, Jenelle had no idea what Diab was talking about, but Nessa came prepared, sharing screenshots of what had been said. Below is an example of the posts that were shared.

“Lets choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos.” “Lets add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will… Posted by Jenelle Eason on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Nessa even went as far as to call Jenelle a hypocrite, resulting in Jenelle walking off stage. On her way out, she said that the reunion should be about Teen Mom 2 and her storyline, not Nessa’s life and opinions.

The reactions to the confrontation were mixed. Some people believed that Jenelle would have had no idea that Nessa was with Colin and that the whole thing was used to remind people that Nessa was dating Colin.

Others even questioned whether Nessa was using the platform to bring attention to herself rather than Jenelle’s storyline.

She had no clue Nessa was his girlfriend.. it was not the same at all as what Amber did! Nessa could’ve tweeted back! Jenelle was there to talk about her storyline on HER own show. Nessa was completely out of line & just wanted to promote herself (she created it all) & her bf — Renee Biernbaum (@PinkGlitz_84) May 21, 2019

I never agree with Jenelle. She’s a terrible human and mom. However Nessa going after Jenelle for “hateful comments” is kind of a reach. She tweeted her opinion on the Colin Kaepernick/Nike slogan. Thats NOT something Nessa needs to speak on at a Teen Mom reunion. — MJB222 (@MJB2221) May 21, 2019

However, others felt that Nessa taking aim at Jenelle was fair game. As Nessa pointed out on stage, Jenelle should have known who Colin was because he had been backstage several times while they were filming the Teen Mom 2 reunions before.

Nessa also got credit from many for handling the situation like an adult, unlike Jenelle who chose to walk off the stage in the middle of the conversation.

And she did it so well! Even if you don't agree with Colin like… Nessa was such an adult and only did exactly what jenelle does and stuck up for her man. Idk how people can say it wasn't right. — 🌸🌼🌸 (@cchristianaaaa) May 21, 2019

I highly doubt that Colin Kaepernick needs #TeenMom2Reunion to stay relevant🙄 Kap gave up his career peacefully to help the voiceless

Jenelle held hands w/the violent killer of the defenseless. Nessa stood up for her man like a real woman should

Jenelle ran & cried like a baby — ItMe💋 (@ItMe72926732) May 21, 2019

Nessa literally said that Colin had been to the teen mom set before, so don’t give that BS excuse that Jenelle didn’t know they were together 😒✋🏽#TeenMom2 — Midge Pinciotti (@leebowski__) May 21, 2019

Jenelle Evans will be back to film a few extra scenes with her mother later on during the three-part reunion special. David Eason, currently dealing with the aftermath his now infamous dog-shooting incident, won’t be featured.

Teen Mom 2 continues next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.