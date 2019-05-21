Home > Smallscreen

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab slams Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2 reunion over ‘hateful comments’

By
21st May 2019 10:10 AM ET
Nessa Diab MTV reunion
Nessa Diab confronted Jenelle Evans during the MTV Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Nessa Diab, one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion moderators, confronted Jenelle Evans during Monday’s reunion special over comments that Jenelle had made about her boyfriend Colin Kaepernick.

It started when Jenelle was asked about her online confrontation with Amber Portwood, as Jenelle was upset about how Amber took their feud public rather than messaging her privately.

Nessa pointed out that Jenelle had done that exact thing to her, slamming Colin over everything he stood for rather than reaching out to Nessa privately to discuss her views.

At first, Jenelle had no idea what Diab was talking about, but Nessa came prepared, sharing screenshots of what had been said. Below is an example of the posts that were shared.

“Lets choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos.” “Lets add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will…

Posted by Jenelle Eason on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Nessa even went as far as to call Jenelle a hypocrite, resulting in Jenelle walking off stage. On her way out, she said that the reunion should be about Teen Mom 2 and her storyline, not Nessa’s life and opinions.

The reactions to the confrontation were mixed. Some people believed that Jenelle would have had no idea that Nessa was with Colin and that the whole thing was used to remind people that Nessa was dating Colin.

Others even questioned whether Nessa was using the platform to bring attention to herself rather than Jenelle’s storyline.

However, others felt that Nessa taking aim at Jenelle was fair game. As Nessa pointed out on stage, Jenelle should have known who Colin was because he had been backstage several times while they were filming the Teen Mom 2 reunions before.

Nessa also got credit from many for handling the situation like an adult, unlike Jenelle who chose to walk off the stage in the middle of the conversation.

Jenelle Evans will be back to film a few extra scenes with her mother later on during the three-part reunion special. David Eason, currently dealing with the aftermath his now infamous dog-shooting incident, won’t be featured.

Teen Mom 2 continues next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.

