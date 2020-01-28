Clark Kent wasn’t born in Cleveland despite what Peter said about Superman on The Bachelor

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Clark Kent isn’t from Cleveland, Ohio as Peter Weber said during The Bachelor last night.

Peter and the women went to Cleveland during last night’s episode and while the women were a bit surprised at first at the location, Peter tried to get them excited.

As he geared up for a week of dates and a rose ceremony in Cleveland, he made the statement that Cleveland, Ohio is where Superman is from.

But it didn’t take long for Twitter to point out that he may have been wrong about the Superman comment.

Clark Kent comment mocked on Twitter

Several people commented on Twitter about Peter’s claim, saying that Superman is indeed from Kansas. A few people mocked Peter for the comment as if it is common knowledge and Weber screwed up majorly.

One person admitted being a bit behind on information but said firmly that Superman was not born in Cleveland.

Omg PETER, superman is not from Cleveland bro 🤦🏾‍♀️ #thebachelor — Piggy Pudding (@wearerobbers) January 28, 2020

I’m a little behind tonight but Superman was definitely not born in Cleveland, Peter. That’s like kinda Superman’s whole thing. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YOREq4Ml3f — Hailly T.N. Korman (@HaillyKorman) January 28, 2020

Peter didn’t take to social media to clarify his comment.

Clark Kent and his connection to Cleveland

According to DC Comics, Superman wasn’t born in Kansas either.

“When Kal-El was just a baby on his home planet Krypton, his father, a scientist named Jor-El, learned the planet’s core was unstable and ultimately doomed. He attempted to warn his people and prompt them to evacuate, but the dogmatic Kryptonian government dismissed Jor-El’s warnings completely, forcing him and his family to confront the inevitability of Krypton’s destruction,” the official DC website reveals.

“Baby Kal-El’s pod traveled through the universe until it crash-landed on Earth. Or, more specifically, in a quiet field outside the tiny town of Smallville, Kansas, where he was discovered by Jonathan and Martha Kent.”

In Peter’s defense, there is a Smithsonian article that discusses Superman’s connection to Cleveland.

In 1933, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster came up with the comic strip hero with superpowers. The boys lived in Glenville, a neighborhood on the east side of Cleveland. It was Siegel who created the origin story for Superman.

“Siegel and Shuster did write the first Superman strips from their houses, and continued to do so even after they graduated from high school and became famous,” reveals the Smithsonian article by Anne Trubek.

The two would sell their hero to DC Comics for $130 in 1938. They would receive no royalties or benefits from Superman, even though he would soon become one of the best-known characters in the entire world.

They would sue DC Comics in 1975, asking for money for their creation. A lawsuit benefited them, giving them each $20,000 a year for the rest of their lives, plus credit for their ideas.

So, Peter Weber could have been right in that Cleveland, Ohio is indeed Superman’s birthplace if you think in creative terms.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.