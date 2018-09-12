Clare Crawley caught in fight with Benoit and Jordan: Where is she now?

Clare Crawley hasn’t been on any Bachelor-related show since Bachelor: Winter Games. Even before that, she claimed she was done with reality television. But even though she claims to be done, her name seems to come up.

During Tuesday’s finale of Bachelor In Paradise, Jordan Kimball didn’t like how Benoit Beausejour-Savard had tried to pursue Jenna Cooper while in paradise. During the reunion, the two got into a fight, resulting in Clare’s name being brought up.

“I was transparent and I’m real and I fight for what I want and you surrendered,” Jordan revealed while talking to Benoit, to which Benoit responded, “We just have different values I think. I don’t talk about women like they’re snacks or they’re meals. I don’t compare these women like this.”

“You also don’t have a woman! Grow up, dude. Hey, we didn’t invite Clare here, did we? Cause I’d like to watch that again,” Jordan responded.

Needless to say, Benoit didn’t like how Clare Crawley’s name was brought into the conversation, yelling back, “Don’t f—king talk about Clare, man. OK? She’s amazing and you don’t know her, OK?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZHeUT1lp_7/?taken-by=clarecrawley

Clare hasn’t mentioned anything about Benoit talking about her and defending her on Bachelor In Paradise. But the fact that her name popped up on the show made us wonder – where is Crawley?

She’s not super active on social media anymore. Her Instagram reveals she works as a colorist by day and it seems that she’s single and just spending time with her dog.

Plus, she appears to be working with some companies, doing Instagram ads. She’s also into hiking, doing yoga, and loving life.

Needless to say, it sounds like Benoit really respects Clare Crawley for everything they’ve gone through. They dated a short period of time after Bachelor: Winter Games but later realized that they weren’t the right fit for one another.

The Bachelor returns on January 7, 2019 on ABC.