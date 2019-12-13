Clancy Brown on The Mandalorian Chapter 6: Who is the actor who played Burg the Devaronian?

Actor Clancy Brown played the Devaronian named Burg on The Mandalorian Chapter 6, titled The Prisoner, which dropped this morning on Disney+.

The Devaronian named Burg was one of a team of bounty hunters that Ranzar “Ran” Malk (Mark Boone Junior) put together to rescue a Twi’lek associate from a maximum-security New Republic prison ship. Ran and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) had worked together as a team in the past. But Ran had since stopped running jobs and wanted to recruit the Mandalorian to join the team he put together to rescue his Twi’lek associate.

The other members of the team were Mayfeld (comedian Bill Burr), Xi’an (Natalia Tena), and a droid named Zero, portrayed by the comedian Richard Ayoade.

Xi’an is a Twi’lek, and the associate that Ran wanted to rescue was her brother. Xi’an and the Mandalorian had known each other before and it appeared they were previously in a relationship.

While introducing members of the team to the Mandalorian, Mayfeld described the big and gruff Devaronian as “the good-looking fellow with the horns.” He added that Burg was the team’s “muscle.”

Who is Clancy Brown?

Brown is an actor who has performed in the theater, on TV, and in feature films. He is also a voice artist who has played roles on animated series and in films, as well as in video games.

Brown started his acting career in the Chicago theater and appeared in several productions.

His big-screen debut was in the 1983 movie Bad Boys in which he played the mean bully Viking Lofgren, alongside Sean Penn as Mick O’Brien.

Brown has a deep and resonant voice. He is also big, about 6 feet 3 inches tall. As a result, he has often been cast in “tough guy” and villain roles in which he can use his deep voice and big stature to project a menacing presence.

His breakout role was as Kurgan in the 1986 movie, Highlander. He starred alongside Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert.

Other film credits where Brown is extremely recognizable from are The Shawshank Redemption and Starship Troopers.

Brown is also the voice of Mr. Krabs in the SpongeBob SquarePants animated TV series and films.

Clancy Brown is married to Jeanne Johnson and they have two children together.

The Mandalorian Chapter 6 is currently streaming on Disney+.