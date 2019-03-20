Claire Hotchkiss on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Kelly Rutherford is all about the soapy drama

20th March 2019 12:07 PM ET

Kelly Rutherford will debut as Claire Hotchkiss on The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform. The show is a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars, though the storyline will be vastly different. Two returning characters will join the newcomers as they navigate the new drama set into motion.

Claire Hotchkiss is the founder of Hotchkiss Industries and Beacon Heights University. The show is set in a college instead of a high school, though there will be some familiar parts of the show. Hotchkiss is front and center as the drama goes down, pulling strings behind the scenes to get what she wants.

Who is Kelly Rutherford?

Back in the late ‘80s, Kelly Rutherford began her acting career. She had held several roles over the span of three decades, but a few may stick out more than others. In 1996, she debuted as Megan Lewis Mancini on Melrose Place. She held the role for three years and taped 90 episodes.

Her role as Lily van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl will likely be where most viewers watching Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will recognize Kelly Rutherford from. She held the role from 2007 until 2012.

This role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Claire Hotchkiss is the biggest role she has held since Gossip Girl. The series ordered 10 episodes for the first season and there is hope it will be picked up for more.

What happened in Kelly Rutherford’s personal life?

If viewers don’t know Kelly Rutherford for her television and film work, they likely have heard of her because of the custody battle she entered into with her ex-husband, Daniel Giersch. It was a big deal for several years in the media, making headlines quite frequently.

The battle waged on for several years, dying down in 2015. The children were to remain with their father in Monaco and Kelly Rutherford was granted rights for visitation and for making decisions about the children’s care and schooling.

After nearly three decades in the business and a very public custody battle, Kelly Rutherford is bringing Claire Hotchkiss to life for at least 10 episodes.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.