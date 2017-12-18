Chuck vows to whoop Ryan’s ‘$2million Fireball with $15k Mustang’ on Street Outlaws

Chuck vows to “whoop” co-star Ryan on Street Outlaws tonight — as he attempts to defend his No1 spot on the list.

With Big Chief out of town on other business, Chuck has to take over as race-master on race night. But he’s also got to try and keep his place at the top of the list as Ryan attempts to knock him off with his Fireball Camaro.

Watch the sneak peek below as Chuck says of his car: “This $15,000 Mustang is going to put a monkey ass-whooping on that $2million Fireball.”

DON’T MISS: Discovery to air all-new series Street Outlaws: Memphis in January

This week’s Street Outlaws also sees Monza and Dave jump into the top five, while Big Chief and Murder Nova are away, and Farmtruck and AZN challenge an unlikely competitor to a race — Tony Beets from Gold Rush!

The bizarre contest sees them take on the Gold Rush legend in excavator trucks. Meanwhile, the saga between Reaper and Doc continues following their row earlier this month which saw Reaper grabbing Doc by the throat…

Tonight on Street Outlaws Tonight on Street Outlaws, with Big Chief 405 and Murder Nova out, Chuck / Death Trap steps up as race master. Posted by Street Outlaws on Monday, December 18, 2017

Street Outlaws airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.