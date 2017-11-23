Monsters and Critics
Christopher Mader just 23 when killed for his holiday tips on Thanksgiving

23rd November 2017 by
Christopher Mader

Christopher Mader was just 23 when he was shot dead in an attempt to steal his Thanksgiving tips

Thanksgiving Evil spotlights the tragic case of a young bartender who was killed on his way home in a botched attempt to steal his holiday tips.

Thanksgiving in Waldorf, Md., 2004, and 23-year-old barman Christopher Mader was driving home at about 2.30 a.m. after his shift at Benningan’s. He was just minutes from his home in Hampshire when he was shot dead, his car crashing into a signpost.

An off-duty cop lived close to the scene and hearing the gunshot he was the first to find the wrecked car with Mader inside, he’d been shot once in the head.

Initially investigators thought the killing might have been a robbery gone wrong, as the night before Thanksgiving tends to be one of the busiest in bars and also the one when people tip the most.

However, the case soon when cold and it was not until six years later that a tip pointed to a possible suspect in the shape of Matthew Derek Correl.

In Oct. 15, 2010, Correll was charged with first-degree murder and after the trial he was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and several other related crimes. The Newburg native was given life in prison without the possibility of parole and three consecutive sentences of twenty years.

Thanksgiving Evil airs at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery. 

