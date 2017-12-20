Christmas Eve killing of Marshall Dent on Native American land spotlighted

This week Murder in the Heartland spotlights the killing of Marshall Dent, who disappears on Christmas Eve.

Shawnee, Okla., on Christmas Day 2013 and 27-year-old Dent was reported missing by his family, he’d been out partying with friends and not been seen since. Initially the investigation did not get very far, until months later in 2014 a body was found buried on sacred Native American land.

Forensics identified the body as that of Dent and an examination found he’d died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Detectives soon arrested 39-year-old George Edmond Walker, who admitted he’d gotten into a fight with Dent and then buried his body on land owned by 38-year-old Anne Marie Johnson. He also admitted to then digging the body back up and moving it to where it was discovered.

Walker pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and to removing a body, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison to run on top of 40 year he was already serving for another crime.

Johnson was given 14 months in prison for failing to report a killing.

